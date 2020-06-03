PTI MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel who belongs to Nowshera was admitted to a private hospital in Islamabad but could not survive.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel passed away from Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Kakakhel was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad for last few days.

The MPA belonged to Nowshera. His funeral prayer would be offered in his native town of Kaka Sahab.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died from coronavirus on as death toll in Pakistan reached 1,621 on Tuesday.

The minister had been diagnosed with infection on May 14 and he was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) on May 24 after his health deteriorated.

Sindh government spokesperson has confirmed the death of 56-year-old Baloch.

It may be mentioned here the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 80,463 in Pakistan on Wednesday and death toll rose to 1688.