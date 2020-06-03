UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel Dies Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:06 PM

PTI MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of Coronavirus

Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel who belongs to Nowshera was admitted to a private hospital in Islamabad but could not survive.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel passed away from Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Kakakhel was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad for last few days.

The MPA belonged to Nowshera. His funeral prayer would be offered in his native town of Kaka Sahab.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died from coronavirus on as death toll in Pakistan reached 1,621 on Tuesday.

The minister had been diagnosed with infection on May 14 and he was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) on May 24 after his health deteriorated.

Sindh government spokesperson has confirmed the death of 56-year-old Baloch.

It may be mentioned here the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 80,463 in Pakistan on Wednesday and death toll rose to 1688.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Died Kaka Nowshera Jamshed May Prayer From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US announces 1,081 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 h ..

8 minutes ago

Brazil's COVID-19 Daily Rise in Fatal Cases Breaks ..

4 minutes ago

Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s da ..

9 minutes ago

Australian universities warn of research "disaster ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Praises Donors Conference fo ..

31 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat and WHO Review Global Heal ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.