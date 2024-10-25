Open Menu

PTI MPA Re-arrested After Escaping From Prison Vans Under Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:11 PM

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

Police sources say 82 detainees involved in D-Chowk protest were being transported to Attock Jail after a court appearance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) All prisoners who escaped including two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have been recaptured following an attack on three prison vans by unidentified assailants at Sangjani Toll Plaza.

According to police sources, 82 detainees involved in the D-Chowk protest were being transported to Attock Jail after a court appearance. The incident occurred when unknown attackers targeted the prison vans, allowing multiple prisoners including three PTI MPAs, to escape.

The sources revealed that the escaped individuals included MPAs Anwar Zeb, Liaqat and Yasir Qureshi. The vans were also transporting detained government employees and police personnel.

The police sources stated that upon reaching Sangjani Toll Plaza, the prison vans were ambushed with gunfire by assailants who punctured the tires. Several police personnel sustained injuries during the assault and were taken to the hospital.

The police reported that many of the escaped detainees were swiftly recaptured, including the son of an MPA.

IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed that the vans were carrying 82 detainees en route to Attock Jail post-court appearance when they came under attack at Sangjani Toll Plaza, resulting in the escape of some detainees.

However, all escaped prisoners have been recaptured and are now being transported back to Islamabad.

The police successfully thwarted the assailants' attempt to facilitate the detainees' escape.

IG Rizvi said that two PTI MPAs were among those who escaped but have been recaptured.

The attackers, estimated to be 18-20 in number, included the son of an MPA.

Four of the attackers including the MPA’s son, a police officer, and two other individuals have also been arrested.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Provincial Assembly Jail Nasir Attock All Government Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price co ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price control, prevention of illegal p ..

15 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called ..

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Sale ..

15 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in ..

Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case

16 minutes ago
 CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services ..

CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services to citizens' doorsteps

16 minutes ago
 KU declares results of MBBS supple exams

KU declares results of MBBS supple exams

16 minutes ago
 KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Pa ..

KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II

16 minutes ago
2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions

2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions

16 minutes ago
 Food items should never be put in non-standard pla ..

Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum

18 minutes ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

18 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PM ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..

18 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

21 minutes ago
 12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan