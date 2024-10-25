PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

Police sources say 82 detainees involved in D-Chowk protest were being transported to Attock Jail after a court appearance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) All prisoners who escaped including two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have been recaptured following an attack on three prison vans by unidentified assailants at Sangjani Toll Plaza.

According to police sources, 82 detainees involved in the D-Chowk protest were being transported to Attock Jail after a court appearance. The incident occurred when unknown attackers targeted the prison vans, allowing multiple prisoners including three PTI MPAs, to escape.

The sources revealed that the escaped individuals included MPAs Anwar Zeb, Liaqat and Yasir Qureshi. The vans were also transporting detained government employees and police personnel.

The police sources stated that upon reaching Sangjani Toll Plaza, the prison vans were ambushed with gunfire by assailants who punctured the tires. Several police personnel sustained injuries during the assault and were taken to the hospital.

The police reported that many of the escaped detainees were swiftly recaptured, including the son of an MPA.

IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed that the vans were carrying 82 detainees en route to Attock Jail post-court appearance when they came under attack at Sangjani Toll Plaza, resulting in the escape of some detainees.

However, all escaped prisoners have been recaptured and are now being transported back to Islamabad.

The police successfully thwarted the assailants' attempt to facilitate the detainees' escape.

IG Rizvi said that two PTI MPAs were among those who escaped but have been recaptured.

The attackers, estimated to be 18-20 in number, included the son of an MPA.

Four of the attackers including the MPA’s son, a police officer, and two other individuals have also been arrested.