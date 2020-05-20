UrduPoint.com
PTI MPA Shaheen Raza Succumbs To Coronavirus In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:42 PM

PTI MPA Shaheen Raza succumbs to Coronavirus in Lahore

Mayo Hospital CEO Asad Aslam has confirmed that Shaheen Raza tested positive for Coronavirus three days ago.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza succumbed to Coronavirus at Mayo Hospital here on Wednesday.

Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asad Aslam confirmed that Shaheen Raza tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

“She died of Coronavirus today at Mayo Hospital,” said Mr. Aslam.

He also said that the deceased was a patient of blood pressure and diabetes but she was tested positive for the virus.

Shaheen Raza is the first lawmaker who lost her life due to global pandemic in Pakistan.

Earlier, many politicians including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani had tested positive for coronavirus after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.

MNA Ghulam Ahmad Bilour tested positive for Coronavirus who went into isolation.

