PTI MPA takes measures to help people avoid COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Arsalann Taj Ghumman, the PTI member of Sindh Assembly (PS-102) fully conscious of his reponsibilities towards people belonging to his constituency, mainly comprising Gulshan-e-Iqbal, has opted for "Community Vigilance and Monitoring" as one the innovative measures to help people be protected against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Mine is a large constituency with people from different social strata - some are extremely careful some are perhaps little cognizant of their vulnerability and also that of their dear ones," he told APP mentioning that no less than 30 COVID positive cases have been reported in the area and there is dire need to contain any further spread.

Mentioning that he has a team of committed volunteers comprising people from the specific neighborhood, to which the affected citizens belong to, who are thus better positioned to not only communicate but also motivate them for adopting critically needed isolation.

"We in view of the situation have also ensured safe and adequate disposal of the waste generated by these very people and their respective families," said the public representative making it clear in most absolute terms that the idea is not to ostracize the affected individuals but to protect them.

In reply to a question, he said this was a collective responsibility of the community in general, including families of those tested positive for COVID, so that any further spread of the viral infection is contained.

"It is in this context that our volunteers keep constant vigil on the exit and entry points of buildings that house residence of COVID patients ensuring that they are facilitated to restrict their movement and also provided by all needed support in terms of procurement of their essential needs without any hitch and hindrance.

In reply to a question, he said that otherwise too his team has ensured to deliver ration packs comprising flour, oil/ghee, pulses (of at least two different varieties), sugar, milk, tea and vegetable that could be stored for a week at the doorstep of people braving the "lockdown".

"These mainly include "Safaid Posh" who are very reluctant to ask for support," he said mentioning that list of such people have been developed under the guidance of reputable residents belonging to the neighborhood.

"We do not want to compromise their dignity and they are more than keen to work but are unable to do under existent circumstances," said MPA Ghumman.

About his role in ensuring that stocks of essential items are readily available at the Utility Stores in his constituency, the PTI public representative said there is absolutely no shortage of food in any part of the country what, however, is needed is proper management.

"It is in this context and also to ensure social distancing on part of people going to medical stores, milk shops or doing their grocery PTI volunteers have marked circles at a minimum distance of one meter is each of the markets in Gulshan e Iqbal," said the man extremely concerned about the health safety of the citizens.

Arsaalan Taj Ghumman mentioned that youth of the area in particular and also those below 50 are highly supportive of his series of initiatives and are playing their role in guiding and educating the residents about relevance of such interventions.

"We are quite successful in making people realize that COVID is preventable and also that its severity is absolutely avoidable," he said.