PTI MPA Visits Different Areas Affected By Rainfall In Port City

Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Shahnawz Jadoon Saturday visited the different areas affected by the rainwater in the port city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Shahnawz Jadoon Saturday visited the different areas affected by the rainwater in the port city.

According to a press release issued here, he visited Machhar colony and its adjacent areas in Karachi.

After rainfall in city, the residents had to suffer because there was not proper sewerage system to drain out the rainwater from various areas.

Apart from this, the local people did not had facility of drinking water and they were forced to drink contaminated water, Jadoon told.

He asked the Sindh government to take a serious notice of the issues being faced by the residents of Machhar colony and its adjacent areas and resolve that issues.

