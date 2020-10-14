UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI MPA Visits Jinnah Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

PTI MPA visits Jinnah hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Raja Azhar visited Jinnah hospital here following the complaints of patients last night.

He went round to the various wards of the hospital and got information about the facilities, according to a PTI spokesman.

Patients complained, 'Our operations are being delayed for two years.' Speaking on the occasion, Raja Azhar said that he visited the hospital on the complaints of the patients.

He said that he witnessed poor condition at ward number 17.

He also criticized the provincial health minister for the poor condition in the hospital.

He said that secretary of health was also not ready to attend the call.

Raja said that patients from Khiarpur Mirs, Mirpurkhas and other districts had been staying there for two months.

He said that patients who used their contacts were treated in better way and others were left unattended.

He further alleged that the patients purchased medicines and equipments for operation themselves outside of the hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor From

Recent Stories

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

10 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

48 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.