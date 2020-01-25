PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzdar

The PTI's Members Provincial Assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office here on Saturday

MPAs Ghazenfar Abbas, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khaqwani, Mamoon Tarar, Khawaja Muhammad Dawood Sulemani, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir, Sahibzada Ghazeen Abbasi, Taimoor Ali Lali, Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Sardar Muhammad Muhauddin Khan Khosa, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan and Muhammad Ejaz Hussain met the chief minister.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Ch. Zaheer and Member Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Shah were also present on this occasion.

MPAs while expressing their complete confidence on Sardar Usman Buzdar said that there was a best working relationship with the Chief Minister Punjab.

"We have a complete confidence on the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar." Usman Buzdar said that he was grateful to the members of assembly for their support. He said that the government would continue serving the masses.

Those who were propagating would get nothing, he said adding no hurdle would be tolerated in the way of progress and prosperity of the province, he added.