PTI MPAs presents cheque of Rs 1.5 mln to heirs of blast victim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, PTI MPAs Iftikhar Mashwani and Abdul Salam Afridi Friday visited the residence of the victim of Judge Bazaar blast, Shaheed Arif Khan in Mardan.

The PTI legislators offered condolence to the bereaved family and on behalf of the provincial government presented them a cheque of Rs 1.5 million to victim's heirs.

Besides, financial assistance, the provincial government will also provide job to his brother. The district government has also given them an assistance of Rs 0.3 million.