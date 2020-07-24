PTI MPAs submit LG draft to PA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Provincial Assembly (PA) Sindh led by opposition leader in PA Firdous Shamim Naqvi submitted a draft of Local Government (LG) Bill to the Secretary of the Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Provincial Assembly (PA) Sindh led by opposition leader in PA Firdous Shamim Naqvi submitted a draft of Local Government (LG) Bill to the Secretary of the Assembly.

He was accompanied by PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman, Sindh Assembly members Sidra Imran, Arsalan Taj, Bilal Ghaffar, Raja Azhar, Shehzad Qureshi, Dr. Seema Zia, Adeel Ahmed, Dr Sanjay Gangwani and Omar Omari, said a communique on Thursday.