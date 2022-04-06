UrduPoint.com

PTI MPAs Submit Resolution Against Foreign Intervention In Pakistan's Internal Affairs

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 08:56 PM

PTI MPAs submit resolution against foreign intervention in Pakistan's internal affairs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly Secretariat condemning foreign interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly Secretariat condemning foreign interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Parliamentary Leader Khurram Sher Zaman, President PTI Karachi Bilal Abdul Gaffar and others submitted the resolution.

The resolution termed the opposition parties' attempt to overthrow the elected government with foreign intervention a serious violation of democratic norms, and a very sensitive issue against the country's integrity.

The PTI MPAs demanded that the august House should take action against the members who were part of the foreign guided conspiracy.

They staged a unique protest by hanging an effigy of the "friends of foreign powers" at the main entrance of in Sindh Assembly. They also chanted slogans on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the nation would not forgive the enemies of the homeland.

They were not against any country, but conspiracies by the foreign powers against Pakistan were unacceptable and the nation would not remain silent in that regard.

He alleged that the leadership of three major opposition parties were acting against the national interests.

He said,"Today the proud nation has got a brave leader Imran Khan who says our Ka'bah is one and we bow our heads only before Almighty Allah." On the other hand, he added, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif called the Pakistanis a nation of beggars.

Haleem also criticized the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MQM-P, which, he claimed, would not get even a single seat from Karachi or Hyderabad in the next elections.

Khurram Sher Zaman said the entire nation stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan against those who were acting on the foreign directives.

He hoped that the PTI would form government in Sindh like other provinces of Pakistan after winning the next elections.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Provincial Assembly Hyderabad August Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Air pollution reduction helps not just your lungs ..

Air pollution reduction helps not just your lungs but also kidneys, finds Study

2 minutes ago
 PMD warns of increasing temperatures during curren ..

PMD warns of increasing temperatures during current week

2 minutes ago
 EU Diplomats Fail to Agree on New Sanctions' Packa ..

EU Diplomats Fail to Agree on New Sanctions' Package Against Russia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 15-day training program on shrimps farming conclud ..

15-day training program on shrimps farming concludes

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to Greece Says Diplomatic Relat ..

Russian Ambassador to Greece Says Diplomatic Relations to Be Preserved

5 minutes ago
 US Working With Allies to Respond to Potential Thr ..

US Working With Allies to Respond to Potential Threats Against Taiwan - Yellen

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.