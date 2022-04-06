Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly Secretariat condemning foreign interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly Secretariat condemning foreign interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Parliamentary Leader Khurram Sher Zaman, President PTI Karachi Bilal Abdul Gaffar and others submitted the resolution.

The resolution termed the opposition parties' attempt to overthrow the elected government with foreign intervention a serious violation of democratic norms, and a very sensitive issue against the country's integrity.

The PTI MPAs demanded that the august House should take action against the members who were part of the foreign guided conspiracy.

They staged a unique protest by hanging an effigy of the "friends of foreign powers" at the main entrance of in Sindh Assembly. They also chanted slogans on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the nation would not forgive the enemies of the homeland.

They were not against any country, but conspiracies by the foreign powers against Pakistan were unacceptable and the nation would not remain silent in that regard.

He alleged that the leadership of three major opposition parties were acting against the national interests.

He said,"Today the proud nation has got a brave leader Imran Khan who says our Ka'bah is one and we bow our heads only before Almighty Allah." On the other hand, he added, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif called the Pakistanis a nation of beggars.

Haleem also criticized the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MQM-P, which, he claimed, would not get even a single seat from Karachi or Hyderabad in the next elections.

Khurram Sher Zaman said the entire nation stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan against those who were acting on the foreign directives.

He hoped that the PTI would form government in Sindh like other provinces of Pakistan after winning the next elections.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi also spoke on the occasion.