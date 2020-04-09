UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI MPs From Baluchistan Call On Prime Minister; Offer Voluntary Services To Help People Affected By Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:02 PM

PTI MPs from Baluchistan call on Prime Minister; offer voluntary services to help people affected by Coronavirus

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Parliament belonging to Balochistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and offered their voluntary services for helping the people affected by Coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Parliament belonging to Balochistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and offered their voluntary services for helping the people affected by Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister lauded the spirit of the parliamentarians and said that such a spirit of national service at this critical time was the need of hour.

He said that the full participation of youth and other people from various segments of society in the Corona Relief Tiger Force and their spirit of serving the people, affected by Coronavirus was very encouraging.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

28 minutes ago

Mid-May a possibility for League clubs to return t ..

1 minute ago

CAA establishes contingency ATC radar services roo ..

1 minute ago

19 disbursement centrs established in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Belgian league buys time before declaring season d ..

10 minutes ago

ANP chief expresses grief over Leaguer's death

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.