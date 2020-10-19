UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI MPs Submit Resolution In Sindh Assembly To Condemn Mockery Of Urdu Language By Achakzai In PDM Gathering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

PTI MPs submit resolution in Sindh Assembly to condemn mockery of Urdu language by Achakzai in PDM gathering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Arsalan Taj and Shehzad Qureshi Monday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly to condemn the mocking of urdu language by Mehmood Khan Achakzai during PDM gathering in Karachi the other day.

The MPAs in the resolution stated "This House strongly condemns contemplation and mocking of Urdu which enjoys the status of National Language according to the Constitution and demands a legal action".

Meanwhile, talking to APP on the occasion, MPA Arsalan Taj said the act of contemplating the Urdu language was actually a violation of the Constitution, objective of which was to divide the people.

Achakzai's hatred for Urdu language is tantamount to hatred of Pakistan's unity, said the legislator.

To a question, he replied that the PDM members were actually running a campaign to escape from accountability, however, the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would hold all of them accountable and would ensure recovery of the looted money.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Provincial Assembly Money All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, P ..

11 minutes ago

Why QLED is a superior format for TV viewing

19 minutes ago

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assu ..

22 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Maas Says Turkey's Latest ..

16 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

18 minutes ago

KP to promote tourism in merged districts, provide ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.