PTI MPs submit resolution in Sindh Assembly to condemn mockery of Urdu language by Achakzai in PDM gathering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Arsalan Taj and Shehzad Qureshi Monday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly to condemn the mocking of urdu language by Mehmood Khan Achakzai during PDM gathering in Karachi the other day.

The MPAs in the resolution stated "This House strongly condemns contemplation and mocking of Urdu which enjoys the status of National Language according to the Constitution and demands a legal action".

Meanwhile, talking to APP on the occasion, MPA Arsalan Taj said the act of contemplating the Urdu language was actually a violation of the Constitution, objective of which was to divide the people.

Achakzai's hatred for Urdu language is tantamount to hatred of Pakistan's unity, said the legislator.

To a question, he replied that the PDM members were actually running a campaign to escape from accountability, however, the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would hold all of them accountable and would ensure recovery of the looted money.