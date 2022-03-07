UrduPoint.com

PTI MPs Urge PM To Launch Sehat Card In Opposition-led Sindh Too

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 08:49 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's parliamentarians from Sindh Monday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch Sehat Card facility for the people of Sindh from the federal government's funds, following the provincial government's unwillingness to allocate the budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's parliamentarians from Sindh Monday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch Sehat Card facility for the people of Sindh from the Federal government's funds, following the provincial government's unwillingness to allocate the budget.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI's Members of the National Assembly from Sindh, assured them to find out a solution by deliberating on all the options.

The PTI government has already launched or is about to launch Qaumi Sehat Card facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other federating units providing Rs 1 million health insurance facility to every family. Prime Minister Imran Khan had been asking the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh to also launch the facility for benefit of the people.

The parliamentarians appreciated the prime minister for his government's historic initiatives like Qaumi Sehat Card, Kamyab Jawan Program, and Ehsaas Rashan Subsidy Program.

During the meeting, they also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Mohammed Mian Soomro, and Special Assistant to PM Malik Amir Dogar attended the meeting.

The parliamentarians included Jameel Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Aftab Hassan Siddiqui, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Saifur Rehman, Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam, Ghazala Saifi, Nusrat Waheed, Nuzhat Pathan, Jal Parkash Ukrani, Ramesh Kuma and Lal Chand Malhi.

