PTI, MQM-P To Organize Rallies On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:28 PM

PTI, MQM-P to organize rallies on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Wednesday vowed to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (Friday) and took rallies to show solidarity with Kashmiri's

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Wednesday vowed to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (Friday) and took rallies to show solidarity with Kashmiri's.

PTI Hyderabad's district president Imran Qureshi in a statement said both the people of Pakistan and Kashmir had religious and blood bonds due to which we could not remain silent over atrocities committed against Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN and other international fora and vowed to highlight human rights violations in the occupied valley where millions of Kashmiri's were living under siege since 550 days, Qureshi said.

He said PTI workers in Hyderabad would take out rally on February 5 to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

MQM- Pakistan district organizer Zafar Siddiqui has announced to stage rally to condemn Indian brutalities against innocent and unarmed people of illegally Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Rally will be taken out from Tilk incline to Hyderabad press club to show solidarity with Kashmiri's, Zafar Siddiqui said and appealed to the party workers to participate in protest rally to record protest against human rights violation on IIOJK.

