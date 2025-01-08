Open Menu

PTI Must Apologize, Embrace Constitutional Politics: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM

PTI must apologize, embrace constitutional politics: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, said on Tuesday that PTI’s violent rhetoric and hatred approach had only worsened the political divide in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI’s political space had significantly shrunk following the violent actions of May 9, 2023, which targeted national security institutions.

He said that “PTI’s politics, especially after May 9, have caused irreparable harm to its credibility. You cannot go against the state and its institutions without facing consequences,” he added.

Answering a question, the minister said that political dialogue should always remain a means of resolution, but it must happen within the bounds of law and the constitution. In a direct appeal to PTI, he urged the party to reflect on its actions, especially the events of May 9. He said that political reconciliation could only take place if PTI acknowledged its mistakes and moved towards peaceful, constitutional methods of political engagement.

“If PTI wants to return to politics, they must apologize for their actions and distance themselves from violence,” he added.

Resending a question regarding economic progress, he said that reduction in Pakistan’s policy interest rate from 23% to 13% was a major indicator that economy is on the right track.

He also mentioned efforts to reduce electricity costs, which are currently a burden on households and businesses alike.

The minister also addressed growing concerns around cybersecurity, stressing the need to protect Pakistan’s digital infrastructure from foreign threats.

He noted the increasing importance of cyber defenses in today’s world, where nations are at risk of cyberattacks targeting critical sectors.

“We are not only focusing on traditional borders but also on securing our cyber boundaries. Pakistan must be prepared for both external and internal threats,” said Iqbal.

