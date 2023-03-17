PTI must be held accountable for its anti-state acts: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be held accountable over its anti-state acts over the past few days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be held accountable over its anti-state acts over the past few days.

Addressing a press conference at the PML-N headquarters here on Friday, she said the PTI activists attacked police and state officials outside the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan during the past week, and the party chairman provoked masses to revolt, throw petrol bombs at the policemen, which were all anti-state acts.

The PML-N chief organiser said: "The PTI leaders and activists attacked the Supreme Court premises, injured police officials, set the state television building in 2014." Maryam alleged that terrorists were hiding behind the Zaman Park bunker of Imran Khan, adding that the state refrained from strict action as there were also innocent political workers there as well. She said it was a matter of five minutes to make Imran Khan surrender, but the state wanted to avoid bloodshed. 'Your children are living a lavish life in London while you are handing petrol bombs to the poor children of Pakistan to sabotage peace," she shamed Imran Khan.

About suspension of Khan's arrest warrants by courts, Maryam claimed that discriminatory treatment was meted out to Imran Khan, adding that such treatment was never provided to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. "Democracy can only flourish if the undemocratic forces are held accountable in a country and the courts should dispense justice without any discrimination," she demanded.

The PML-N chief organiser said Imran Khan was awarded fake certificates of honesty and truth by former judges, adding that he had been maligning the country through white lies to the international media houses in his recent interviews from his bunker, adding that he was never granted a bail till March 18. Maryam said all cases against Imran Khan are based on facts, adding that Tyrian White, Tosha Khana and foreign funding cases were based on solid facts.

Maryam took exception to a recent statement by the former US ambassador to the United Nation Zalmay Khalilzad, adding why he did not speak when Imran Khan exposed journalists and political rivals to the worst persecution during his rule.

About the current economic challenges, Maryam said Imran Khan sowed landmines for the economy of the country during his rule from 2018 onwards, adding that he had jeopardised Pakistan's relationship with international community as well.

To a question, she said Imran was responsible for the prevailing inflation, and he should be detained and presented before the courts for this price-hike. She expressed the hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would steer the country out of the current economic turmoil.

She claimed that Imran Khan had lost public support and his recent rally in Lahore proved to be a flop show. "If Imran is popular, why he has to threaten his party leadership to bring protesters to the Zaman Park; otherwise, they will be denied party tickets in the upcoming elections." She further said creating unrest is the yardstick for a party-ticket and the fact proves PTI is an apolitical party.

To a query, she said she was not part of the government and she, as a civilian and a party office-bearer, would keep raising questions.

To a query, she clarified that the Police and Rangers had to be called because Imran Khan did not pay heed to the notices of the court, adding that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz appeared before courts on every hearing and faced political prosecution.

About PML-N supremo, she said Nawaz Sharif will soon return to the country and lead the election campaign, adding that merit would be key in allotment of tickets to candidates.

To another query, she said the PTI did not win the 2018 general elections, but was made to win it, adding that Nawaz Sharif was put behind bars a few days before the 2018 elections while the PML-N candidates were coerced by 'the agriculture department' to renounce candidature.

About a leader, Maryam said a political leader who faces jails and gallows is called a 'lion', while the one who hides himself in his house is a 'geedar' (jackal)".

Maryam, responding to a query, said "PML-N is the only political party which has started preparations for elections and it will win seats with a majority." She said the PML-N was ready for elections, but elections were not a jugglers' show, which was performed every other month. She said the elections were held through taxpayer's money and should be held every five years. She said it was not possible to hold provincial assembly elections every month.

The PML-N chief organiser said the census issue would have to be resolved, adding that whenever the elections would be held, be it in June, July, August or October, the PML-N was ready to take part in the process.