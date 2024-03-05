PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr. Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for charter of reconciliation to achieve the economic freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr. Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for charter of reconciliation to achieve the economic freedom.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Tehreek-e-Insaf should choose the way of political reconciliation instead of chaos and anarchy. Although the government wants the country's economic and political stability through reconciliation, he added.

Musadik said PTI on the allegations of rigging should approach all the relevant institutions including the election tribunals instead of spoiling the atmosphere of the Parliament.