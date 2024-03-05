Open Menu

PTI Must Choose Reconciliation Instead Of Confrontation: Dr. Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 11:46 PM

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr. Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for charter of reconciliation to achieve the economic freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr. Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for charter of reconciliation to achieve the economic freedom.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Tehreek-e-Insaf should choose the way of political reconciliation instead of chaos and anarchy. Although the government wants the country's economic and political stability through reconciliation, he added.

Musadik said PTI on the allegations of rigging should approach all the relevant institutions including the election tribunals instead of spoiling the atmosphere of the Parliament.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

41 seconds ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

44 seconds ago
 Indian police arrest five more after Spanish touri ..

Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped

46 seconds ago
 World Punjabi Conference starts

World Punjabi Conference starts

6 minutes ago
 ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for wo ..

ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Z ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for politica ..

6 minutes ago
Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

6 minutes ago
 'Muted' South African economy skirts recession as ..

'Muted' South African economy skirts recession as vote looms

6 minutes ago
 Gold, bitcoin hit records

Gold, bitcoin hit records

2 minutes ago
 PM directs formulation of proposal to cut govt spe ..

PM directs formulation of proposal to cut govt spending, reform economic structu ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold, bitcoin hit records but stock markets fall

Gold, bitcoin hit records but stock markets fall

2 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman pays tribute to Jameel Jalbi

Balighur Rehman pays tribute to Jameel Jalbi

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan