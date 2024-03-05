PTI Must Choose Reconciliation Instead Of Confrontation: Dr. Musadik
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr. Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for charter of reconciliation to achieve the economic freedom
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr. Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for charter of reconciliation to achieve the economic freedom.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Tehreek-e-Insaf should choose the way of political reconciliation instead of chaos and anarchy. Although the government wants the country's economic and political stability through reconciliation, he added.
Musadik said PTI on the allegations of rigging should approach all the relevant institutions including the election tribunals instead of spoiling the atmosphere of the Parliament.
Recent Stories
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..
Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped
World Punjabi Conference starts
ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for politica ..
Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno
'Muted' South African economy skirts recession as vote looms
Gold, bitcoin hit records
PM directs formulation of proposal to cut govt spending, reform economic structu ..
Gold, bitcoin hit records but stock markets fall
Balighur Rehman pays tribute to Jameel Jalbi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation41 seconds ago
-
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieves44 seconds ago
-
World Punjabi Conference starts6 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for political unity over confron ..6 minutes ago
-
PM directs formulation of proposal to cut govt spending, reform economic structure2 minutes ago
-
Balighur Rehman pays tribute to Jameel Jalbi22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha vows to steer country out of pre ..40 minutes ago
-
PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapu ..53 minutes ago
-
CII commends services of outgoing 12 members53 minutes ago
-
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan ..1 hour ago
-
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families1 hour ago