PTI must keep politics aside, focus on public issues: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership to concentrate on public issues instead of holding a long march.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should avoid creating a law and order situation in the country and she warned that stern action would be taken against the violators.

She further said that Imran Khan wanted to create political instability in the country, adding that the incumbent government was busy promoting friendly relationships with neighbour countries.

Replying to a question she said that the country was still struggling with the challenges of rehabilitation of around 33 million people displaced due to the catastrophic floods, adding that the government had distributed Rs70 billion among 2.

6 million flood-hit families of the country so far to help them recover from the losses to some extent.

Almost 97 percent of work for the distribution of relief amount under BISP programme has been completed, she said, adding, over 3.9 percent target population needs nutrition which is a big challenge in present circumstances.

Shazia Marri said transparency is being ensured in the process of distribution of relief money and urged all political leaders to shun the politics of agitation and focus on the rehabilitation of the floods-affected people before the harsh winter season.

She also expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and prayed "May Almighty Allah grant him (Arshad Sharif) a high place in Jannat ul-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved family, Ameen."