PTI Must Prioritize Country Over Politics: Qaiser Ahmad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 10:14 PM

Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Tuesday said that founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should come forward with seriousness for the sake of national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Tuesday said that founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should come forward with seriousness for the sake of national interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it’s time to think beyond personal and political benefits.

“Dialogue space is always available; PTI must show seriousness and selflessness first.

PTI must come forward and work jointly for the interest of the country,” he added.

He also extended congratulations to Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, calling it a well-deserved

honor in recognition of resolute leadership and effective management during wartime conditions.

He acknowledged Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s outstanding contributions to the country and the nation.

