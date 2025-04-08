PTI must rise above personal agendas: Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Monday said that the government’s foremost priority remains performance, delivery, and public welfare.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the biggest challenge facing Pakistan today is achieving sustainable economic growth that directly improves the living standards of every citizen.

“Our complete focus is on progress, economic stability, and ensuring that development reaches every Pakistani,” he added.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the minister said the party’s entire politics revolves around a single individual and personal gain.

“It is time PTI thinks beyond self-interest and adopts a serious approach for the sake of the country,” he said.Kayani questioned whether PTI had ever issued a statement or made a demand in the true national interest.

“Every statement they make, every demand they raise, is rooted in personal benefit. National interest is clearly not part of their agenda,” he remarked.