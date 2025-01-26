Open Menu

PTI Must Stick To Negotiations To Find Amicable Solution: Ali Gohar Baloch

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM

PTI must stick to negotiations to find amicable solution: Ali Gohar Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) PML-N leader Ali Gohar Baloch has sternly urged that the PTI should honour its commitment, demonstrate sincerity and be persistent in negotiations with the government.

He underlined the importance of pursuing a feasible solution to address grievances instead of perpetuating discord.

Ali Gohar in his exclusive talk with ptv news emphasized that in the realm of politics, nothing is ever set in stone. Instead, he stresses that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must remain committed to negotiations as by doing so, the party can work towards finding an amicable solution to the ongoing challenges.

Gohar emphasized that the PTI party must exercise restraint and avoid making controversial or flippant statements in public. This approach will help the party maintain a responsible and respectful tone, fostering constructive dialogue and avoiding unnecessary conflicts.

He attributes the breakdown in talks to a trust deficiency and irresponsible statements made by the party, adding, that this trust deficit likely stems from PTI's history of making provocative comments, which can derail constructive dialogue.

PTI must adopt a more measured approach, focusing on building trust and fostering an atmosphere conducive to productive dialogue, he stressed.

Responding to a query, Ali Gohar also revealed that previously, the government allowed PTI to meet with the PTI founder during negotiations.

He expressed optimism that if talks continue, PTI will again be permitted to meet with Khan without restrictions.

