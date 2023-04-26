PTI must stop for abusive language against opponents: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and said they must stop for using abusive language against other political parties and the leaders as well.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the parliament is the best forum to discuss public issues and all political leaders of different parties should start debates over there.

She suggested that the voters had given the mandate to the government to resolve their issues through the parliamentary forum.

"Imran Khan focused to come back into power by creating chaos in the country as he misguided the public through speeches in various gatherings," she said.

Replying to a question, she said PTI needs to stop dictating other parties as our party knew very well as what to do when and where.

Commenting on the judgment of the Supreme Court over elections, she said, we are not touching anything falling into the jurisdiction of the judiciary as political parties had demanded a full court bench to listen their views.