PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Nazriyati (PTI-N) leader Akhtar Iqbal Dar has strongly denied an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate the PTI candidates submitting tickets of his party.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, he said 150 candidates, including he were participating in the February 8 elections. Akhtar Dar said that he had parted ways with the PTI many years ago due to "corruption and violation of the the laws by the party founder".

He said that tickets submitted to the ECP with his party's election symbol were fake, which should be investigated. He said the death penalty for the crime of corruption was his manifesto. He said he had not met any PTI leader nor there was an kind of pressure on him.