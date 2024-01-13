PTI-N Leader Denies Electoral Alliance With PTI
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Nazriyati (PTI-N) leader Akhtar Iqbal Dar has strongly denied an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate the PTI candidates submitting tickets of his party
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Nazriyati (PTI-N) leader Akhtar Iqbal Dar has strongly denied an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate the PTI candidates submitting tickets of his party.
Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, he said 150 candidates, including he were participating in the February 8 elections. Akhtar Dar said that he had parted ways with the PTI many years ago due to "corruption and violation of the the laws by the party founder".
He said that tickets submitted to the ECP with his party's election symbol were fake, which should be investigated. He said the death penalty for the crime of corruption was his manifesto. He said he had not met any PTI leader nor there was an kind of pressure on him.
Recent Stories
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
LWMC CEO visits WASA head office
218 farmers booked for water theft
10,800grams of hashish recovered from Rickshaw in Mardan
Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz c ..
Minister underscored indispensable role of education in fostering economic progr ..
ISSI holds event marking 'Global Day of Action for Gaza'
Taiwan inalienable part of China: FO Spokesperson
Man abducted near police station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline until 11 pm Saturday3 minutes ago
-
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP2 minutes ago
-
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal2 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO visits WASA head office2 minutes ago
-
218 farmers booked for water theft2 minutes ago
-
10,800grams of hashish recovered from Rickshaw in Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz calls on Sindh Govern ..2 minutes ago
-
Minister underscored indispensable role of education in fostering economic progress2 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds event marking 'Global Day of Action for Gaza'2 minutes ago
-
Taiwan inalienable part of China: FO Spokesperson2 minutes ago
-
Man abducted near police station1 hour ago