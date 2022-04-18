PTI Nadeem Khayal Wins NA-33 Hangu Bye-polls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 10:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf candidate Nadeem Khayal has won National Assembly (NA-33) by securing 20,722 votes in the Hangu by-polls.
According to provisional results announced by the Returning Officer, Ubaidullah of Jamait Ulema Islam-Fazal stood runner up with 18, 244 votes and Saeed Umar of ANP bagged third position with 3,314 votes.
A total 42,611 votes were polled out of which 537 rejected. The voters turnout remained 13.53pc.