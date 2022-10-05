UrduPoint.com

PTI Narrative Dying Its Own Death After Cipher Drama Exposed: Gilani

October 05, 2022

Former Prime Minister and central senior vice chairman PPP Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday that PTI narrative was dying its own death after the cipher drama exposed before the people, unmasking their real intentions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister and central senior vice chairman PPP Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday that PTI narrative was dying its own death after the cipher drama exposed before the people, unmasking their real intentions.

While addressing a general body meeting of PPP south Punjab at Bilawal House here, senator Gilani said that cipher drama has reached its logical end and appealed the courts that they should take the suo motu notice of the situation and take action against those who pursued their political agenda to remain in power at the expense of country's national interests.

He said, country would have faced default had Imran government not shown the door through a democratic process.

He condemned the past statements of Imran Khan wherein he had tried to make people believe his presence in power corridors was mandatory for country's survival.

"Even enemies did not deliver such statements," he added.

He said that elections can not be held early on the wishes of some person, adding that these would be held on time.

Gilani said, it was not the first time the PTI preferred its political agenda over country's interests recalling the PTI's sit-in in Islamabad when Chinese President's visit was scheduled, the closure of Pak-Iran gas pipelines, CPEC and Gawadar port besides suspension of IMF programme.

He said, Imran government had ruined the national economy.

He demanded that action should be taken against such elements so that no one could dare think of damaging the country.

Gilani said that PPP was a party that always preferred national interests and took decisions in this direction adding that PDM government was working day and night to steer the country out of economic woes. He said that Dollar and oil prices would fall gradually while power tariff would also go down soon.

He said that after damaging the country's economy during his tenure, PTI chairman Imran Khan was dreaming of becoming prime minister again. This dream would never materialize, he said adding that government cannot be changed by staging sit-ins.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that in addition to putting the economy back on track, the PDM government was also striving hard to rehabilitate people whose lives were devastated by the floods. He said that KPK, Sindh and Balochistan were largely damaged by floods adding that 3 million homes of labourers, workers and farmers were destroyed leaving around 40 million people homeless. Rehabilitating such a large population and bringing them back to mainstream life was a gigantic challenge, he said but added that PPP was utilising all resources to extend all out support to flood hit communities.

PPP South Punjab president and former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood strongly criticized the baseless allegations against Yousuf Raza Gilani and said that PTI leaders have lost their minds after their ouster from power corridors.

He said that PPP-PDM candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani would win the NA-157 bye elections by a big margin.

Meeting also made Dua for ailing PPP parliamentarian president and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari for his early recovery.

PPP south Punjab SVP Khawaja Rizwan Alam, chief coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva, MPA Shazia Abid, Nafees Ansari, Asif Khan Dastak, Khalid Hanif Lodhi, Malik Riaz Samtia, Mian Kamran Abdullah Maral, Imdadullah Abbasi, Waqas Gorchani, Rao Sajid Ali, A. D. Khan Baloch, Syed Arif Shah, Sheikh Ghias ul Haq advocate, Saif Khagga, Ashu Lal, Ashiq Bhutta, Ijaz Shah, Jameel Noorani, Shagufta Chaudhry and others also spoke.

