PTI Near To Cross Limits: Tariq Fazal
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was in the process of crossing boundaries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was in the process of crossing boundaries.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that no one will allow sabotaging the country’s piece.
“PTI’s criticism of current leadership of state institutions is not correct” he added.
He further said that it was not right to give a controversial statement against state institutions and then back off. He said that “PML-N agrees with PTI on a point, that politicians should Learn from past mistakes”
Answering a question, he said that no proposal to ban PTI was under consideration.
