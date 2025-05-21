Open Menu

PTI Needs To Adopt Constitutional Political Approach: Rana

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always upheld democratic values and supported political dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the space for dialogue remains open, but stressed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must first demonstrate seriousness and a spirit of selflessness.

He further that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for political dialogue is still valid, but PTI has never shown seriousness toward political engagement.

“If PTI truly believes in democratic dialogue, it must shift its mindset and adopt a constitutional political approach,” he said.

In response to a question, he said that Pakistan’s armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, delivered a bold and effective response to a hostile power that posed a threat to Pakistan.

He further added that while every branch of the military, all segments of society, and the nation as a whole played their part, Syed Asim Munir stood out as the central figure in this success. The conferment of the Field Marshal title, he said, reflects the nation’s deep pride and recognition of his leadership.

“Such honors are not ordinary; they are well-deserved and will remain linked to his legacy forever,” he said.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan is a peaceful country, but if sovereignty is threatened, it will respond with full strength, adding that the nation stands united with its armed forces.

