PTI Negative Politics Hinders National's Progress: Rana Ihsaan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, called on the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to abandon its politics of haterade and focus on the nation’s development.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI continues to put personal political gains above Pakistan's national interests.

He highlighted their actions, such as obstructing remittances, writing letters to the IMF against the country's interests, and spreading false propaganda against national institutions.

He stressed that such behavior harms the nation’s progress.

He added that for the betterment of Pakistan, PTI must put the country's interests before personal matters and contribute positively to the nation’s advancement.

Answering a question, he said that the coalition government, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as a major stakeholder, is united in working as a team for Pakistan’s prosperity.

While differences may exist on certain issues, he emphasized that government was focused on governance and performance.

