PTI never consulted issues with opposition: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its tenure never consulted national issues with the opposition benches.

The PTI had damaged the national economy by adopting redundant policies during its four years government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was trying to create unrest in the country by criticizing the national institutions and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government was also using provincial resources to make PTI's long march successful but the incumbent government would not allow anyone to create chaos.

He said Imran Khan did nothing for Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during his tenure, adding that people were baring atrocities and brutalities of the Indian forces there.

He said peaceful protest was the constitutional right of everyone but if someone try to violate the law during the so called long march then law would take its course.