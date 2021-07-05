PTI never indulged in politics of allegations: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) never indulged itself in the politics of allegations as the public service was the core agenda of the provincial government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) never indulged itself in the politics of allegations as the public service was the core agenda of the provincial government.

In a statement issued on Monday, he regretted that the past rulers remained immersed in politics of accusations, adding that voters had rejected them forever. These elements, flagrantly, violated the norms of transparency and merit-based governance in their tenure and are, now, contriving to discontinue the journey of public service by spreading chaos in society, he added.

He made it clear that no one could dare stop the journey of development and transparency under the leadership of Prime Ministries Imran Khan.

Those trying to stop the mission of a transparent and democratic Pakistan had no future, he said.

The CM regretted that mafias ruled every sector as the past rulers patronised every sort of mafia for safeguarding their interests. Regrettably, the stakes of the past rulers and mafias were common and this mafia, even existed today in its crude form, he added.

Pakistan's composite development and the culture of political transparency, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, was against the stakes of this mafia but the PTI would eliminate every sort of mafias, the CM said and added that those protecting and patronising mafias in their tenure had ended up as a symbol of disgrace.