PTI never initiated any developmental project in Havelian: Murtaza Abbasi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Sunday said that Imran Khan has left no stone unturned in destroying the economy.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a 100 KV transformer at Havelian.

The minister further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not initiated any single major developmental project in Havelian city, instead they (PTI) had just only inaugurated their (PMLN) projects, which included electricity, gas and others as PML-N believed in practical work rather than slogans.

Moreover, Murtaza Abbasi said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the construction of 17 kilometer road from Salhad to Abbottabad Public school with a cost of Rs.13 billion rupees and directed NHA to start work on the project.

Meanwhile, the people of Abbottabad had paid a rich tribute to the Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi for fulfilling their long-standing demand of Motorway Interchange inaugration and founding Hazara Electric Supply Company.