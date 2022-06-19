UrduPoint.com

PTI Never Initiated Any Developmental Project In Havelian: Murtaza Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2022 | 09:10 PM

PTI never initiated any developmental project in Havelian: Murtaza Abbasi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Sunday said that Imran Khan has left no stone unturned in destroying the economy.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a 100 KV transformer at Havelian.

The minister further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not initiated any single major developmental project in Havelian city, instead they (PTI) had just only inaugurated their (PMLN) projects, which included electricity, gas and others as PML-N believed in practical work rather than slogans.

Moreover, Murtaza Abbasi said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the construction of 17 kilometer road from Salhad to Abbottabad Public school with a cost of Rs.13 billion rupees and directed NHA to start work on the project.

Meanwhile, the people of Abbottabad had paid a rich tribute to the Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi for fulfilling their long-standing demand of Motorway Interchange inaugration and founding Hazara Electric Supply Company.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Company Road Havelian NHA Gas Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

20 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

21 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

21 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.