PTI nominated Syed Suhail Abbas as candidate for GBA 3 upcoming election

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has nominated Syed Suhail Abbas, the son of late Syed Jaffar as candidate for the GBA-3, Gilgit-3.

The poll in this constituency was delayed due to sudden death of PTI's president in GB Syed Jaffar Shah.

Election Commission has scheduled the poll on November 22.

Syed Suhail Abbas will contest the election against three big guns from his constituency including Aftab Haider of PPP, Ex opposition leader Cap(r) Muhammad Shafi of PML (Q), Doctor Iqbal who was also minister during PML-N government.