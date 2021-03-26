UrduPoint.com
PTI Nominates Amjad Afridi As It's Candidate For NA-249 By-election: Ali Zaidi

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) senior leadership on Friday unanimously decided that PTI Karachi District West President Amjad Afridi will be PTI's candidate against the PDM candidate for NA-249 by-election

This was stated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in a series of tweets on Friday.

He said for NA-249 by-election, total 18 PTI members had applied for the ticket.

The minister said that the parliamentary board deliberated for long hours. "After considering all points of views, senior leadership of the party has collectively decided that the youthful, passionate local resident & PTI Karachi District West President Amjad Afridi will be our candidate" he said.

He said that the whole party including Malik Shahzad Awan stands with this decision.

