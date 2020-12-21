PTI nominates Malik Sajid Mahmood for MCI Mayor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Monday nominated Malik Sajid Mahmood as its candidate to contest elections for Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

PTI Central Chief Organizer Saifullah Nayzee also issued a party ticket to the nominated candidate.

According to notification issued by PTI chief organizer, the Returning Officer was requested to allocate the party symbol to him.