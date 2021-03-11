PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot of Senate Deputy Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says that many names were floated for the slot of Senate Deputy Chairman but Prime Minister picked up the name of Mirza Mohammad Afridi for this.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Thursday nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as a candidate for the slot of Senate Deputy Chairman.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that many Names were floated but Mirza Mohammad Afridi’s name was finalized and picked up by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli Faraz wrote: “Prime Minister Imran khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Deputy Chairman Slot giving representation to Ex FATA PTI member,”.

Election for the slot of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman are due by tomorrow. PTI has earlier nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the candidate for Senate Chairman.

On other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement—the alliance of opposition parties—named PPP leader and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as candidate for the slot of Chairman and JUI-F leader Ghafoor Haideri as the Senate Deputy Chairman.

Earlier today , Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted a lunch in honor of newly elected Senators of his own party and the senators from the allies’ parties.

He asked the Senators to be careful in casting their votes on election day of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Prime Minister said that every single vote was precious, and therefore, every senator must be careful while casting his vote.

“Don’t’ make mistake. Every single vote counts. Be careful this time,” said Imran Khan while addressing the newly elected senator. The PM congratulated the newly senators.

“We were with you [PM] and we will remain with you in the future,” the allies who were present there also assured the PM of their full support.