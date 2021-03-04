PTI Nominates Sadiq Sanjrani As Chairman Senate: Ch Fawad
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday informed that Sadiq Sanjrani would be the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the seat of Chairman Senate.
In a tweet, the federal minister informed that the session of National Assembly would be convened on Saturday afternoon at 12:15 where the members of upper house would express their confidence over the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.
The minister also conveyed that the Prime Minister would address the nation today evening.