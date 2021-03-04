UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Nominates Sadiq Sanjrani As Chairman Senate: Ch Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

PTI nominates Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday informed that Sadiq Sanjrani would be the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the seat of Chairman Senate.

In a tweet, the federal minister informed that the session of National Assembly would be convened on Saturday afternoon at 12:15 where the members of upper house would express their confidence over the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The minister also conveyed that the Prime Minister would address the nation today evening.

More Stories From Pakistan

