PTI Not A Political Party But Gang Of 'propagandists', Says Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not a political party but a gang of 'propaganda group' led by former prime minister Imran Khan, a mentally ill person.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, she said PTI can't be a political party due to its fascist approach. The focus of the gang, who ruled the country from the year 2018 to 2022, was to incarcerate political opponents after registering fake cases against them.

Imran during his (mis) rule had destroyed the country's economy, sabotaged China Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC) and closed power production projects of 14,000 mw initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She said PTI government registered narcotics case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, alleging that Rana was the member of international gang of smugglers.

Paying tributes to Rana Sanaullah, she said Rana was kept in death cell of jail sans giving him even proper mattress for sleeping.

Various methods were used to tease Rana Sanaullah including releasing of ants in his cell.

In the same House, she recalled former ministers alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had devoured the money donated by UK government for earthquake victims.

Interestingly Shehbaz was not the chief minister when the money was received from United Kingdom. The main aim behind such propaganda was to impede foreign investment in Pakistan.

The unconditional apology by the British publication Daily Mail was a vindication of the 220 million Pakistanis, which also thwarted an anti-state conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan and his cronies.

National Crime Agency of UK has given clean chit to Sharif family, she said adding that PTI failed to prove allegations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Daily Mail also got nine adjournments in the defamation case against Shehbaz Sharif. She wondered that Imran, who was responsible for pushing the country to economic default was blaming the incumbent government for economic turmoil.

He kept portraying PML-N leadership as thieves but failed to prove any single allegation despite having state powers. She blamed Imran as responsible for current economic woes of the country.

Imran did not turn up to flood hit areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite enjoying powers in these provinces.

She categorically said that the next general elections would be held in October 2023.

