PTI Not Able To Gather People For Its Public Meeting: Azma Bukhari

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

PTI not able to gather people for its public meeting: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in panic as it is not able to gather people from Punjab for its public meeting.

In a statement issued here on Friday she said that the PTI must stop gaining sympathies by spreading negative propaganda.

She said that the PTI is in habit of making hue and cry and giving false impression regarding road blockages etc.

Azma said that nobody would be stopped from participating in PTI's public meeting.

