PTI Not Able To Gather People For Its Public Meeting: Azma Bukhari
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in panic as it is not able to gather people from Punjab for its public meeting.
In a statement issued here on Friday she said that the PTI must stop gaining sympathies by spreading negative propaganda.
She said that the PTI is in habit of making hue and cry and giving false impression regarding road blockages etc.
Azma said that nobody would be stopped from participating in PTI's public meeting.
Recent Stories
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting of district coordination committee for nutrition held17 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team visits Karachi airport to review facilities10 minutes ago
-
DC warns of action against negligence in dengue surveillance20 minutes ago
-
Life saving medicines donated to FIC20 minutes ago
-
Naat Khwani competition of the blind people held20 minutes ago
-
Rain-thundershower spell likely in upper & central parts from Sept 2620 minutes ago
-
9 shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Quetta20 minutes ago
-
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park23 minutes ago
-
Chinese investors to be encouraged to invest in Sindh: Governor Tessori40 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urges for global unity to maintain peace40 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept issues dengue alert to police, jails40 minutes ago
-
Saad, Syedaal urge political parties to end economic turmoil in country50 minutes ago