PTI Not Allowed To Block Roads During Long March: Khurram

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Minister for Energy, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is not allowed to block roads for general public during long march

The PTI workers and supporters can launch protest demonstration in a peaceful manner but damaging property would not be permitted at any cost, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Supreme Court, he said has given permission to PTI to use specific area for public gathering in the Federal capital. He said that PTI could create law and order situation near the sensitive sites during long march.

He said, the government would not tolerate any violation by the workers of PTI, he added.

Commenting on energy shortage, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), last regime had made the shortfall in energy sector. He said that incumbent government is taking steps and making agreements with foreign companies for importing alternate energy resources.

The minister said that Musdaiq Malik dealing petroleum sector would announce good news soon regarding energy. In reply to a question about army chief, he said that army chief would be appointed on merit.

