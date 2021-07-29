PTI not believe in hereditary politics: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not believe in the hereditary politics as it brought revolutionary change in the country

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had entered into politics through hereditary process, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said both Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz were indulged in the politics of blame game, political point scoring etc as they were continuously criticizing the national institutions in that regard.

She said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had rejected the anti-state narrative adopted by Maryam Nawaz during the elections campaign. The PTI clinched the majority seats and would form a government in AJK in order to work for the betterment and development of the area, Zartaj Gul added.

She said the people of country were fully supported the leadership qualities of an honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was working for welfare and uplift of the common man.