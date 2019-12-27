PTI not believe in political vendettas: Malika Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Member of National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari said on Friday PTI did never believe in political vendetta to gain sympathy and opposition should stop playing futile filthy politics against the government.

Talking to a private news channel she said masses should know that Rana Sanaullah was only on bail not acquitted from the drug case yet.

Accountability process in the country had followed its code of law and all political leaders who remained in power would be accountable expect fair ones who need not to feel any fear, she said.

The political enmity between Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in past was not hidden from anyone and it was an open secret how they adopted mean tactics to defame and victimized their political opponents, she mentioned.

Replying a query regarding her experience in politics she said, "Imran Khan always discourages those who humiliated women politicians rather, he has brought forward the educated females from middle class of the country, I am one of the examples".