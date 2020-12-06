UrduPoint.com
PTI Not Interested In Talks With Opposition On Corruption Cases: Shibli

Sun 06th December 2020 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday categorically stated that ruling party was not interested in talks with Opposition parties on corruption cases.

The dialogue could be made with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), on election reforms but talks on providing relief to Opposition parties regarding corruption cases was impossible, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Voicing concerns over non-serious attitude of PDM forces, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, should show sense of responsibility in COVID-19, rising cases.

He added that PDM should avoid organizing public meetings at open places for protecting precious human lives from pandemic.

About Maryam Nawaz, he said due to serious corruption cases on PML-N, the former prime minister's daughter had personal vendetta.

Shibli said that Chairman NAB was appointed by PPP and PML-N leaders and the ruling party had no role in filing corruption cases against the Opposition parties.

Commenting on Saleem Mandviwalla's views on NAB, he said the deputy chairman senate was giving statements under his party's pressure. He, however said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would not make Senate a controversial organ of the state. The incumbent government, he said would take all possible measures to settle the issues with Opposition through dialogue.

The information minister urged the Opposition benches to come forward for reforming election commission and other system for achieving results in future.

