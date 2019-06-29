PTI not involved in horse trading on Senate chairman: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said PTI was not involved in horse trading on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who was an able and competent person

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said PTI was not involved in horse trading on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who was an able and competent person.

Talking to the media after addressing a ceremony regarding 180th anniversary of Raja Ranjeet Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, he said since he had also been a senator, he found Sadiq Sanjrani as an honest, upright, hardworking and able individual who carried out his responsibilities with dedication.

To a question, he said bringing 'no confidence' motion was the right of the opposition.

He said now the opposition had realised the fact that Pakistanis no more wanted to listen to its narrative, that was why the opposition parties were now resorting to create chaos by making an issue of removing the Senate chairman but they would not succeed.

The opposition should refrain from creating pandemonium in the Senate, as Sanjrani belonged to Balochistan and his removal would be a sheer injustice with the already deprived province. The PTI was standing with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Insha Allah those who wanted to remove him would face failure, he vowed.

To another question, the governor ruled out the opposition's propaganda, and claimed that the PTI had not given money to any member of national or provincial assemblies to buy their loyalties on issue of removal of Senate Chairman. The PTI had a track record of transparency, and it did not resort to horse trading, he added.

The governor said foolproof security arrangements had been put in place while all required facilities would be provided to Sikh pilgrims coming from the world to Pakistan to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, adding instead of 3,000 visas, Pakistan issued 10,000 visas to Sikh Yatrees this year.

He said the Sikh organizations would be facilitated in organising seminars, while the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) had also been directed to open Gurdwara Babay Di Marhi in Sialkot.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Minorities Sardar Mahindar Paul Singh Veer Je, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Per Bandhak Committee's Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and a large number of Sikh pilgrims were also present.