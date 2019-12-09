UrduPoint.com
PTI Not Involved In Protest Demonstration Against Nawaz Sharif: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

PTI not involved in protest demonstration against Nawaz Sharif: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), workers were not involved in protest demonstration made in front of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's apartment in London.

The Overseas Pakistanis had launched the protest against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, who was enjoying medical treatment abroad on court orders, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Those involved in corruption or money laundering cases, he said the punishment would be awarded to them without discrimination.

The national accountability bureau, law enforcement agencies and anti-narcotic force were apprehending the criminals, he said adding that government was not filing any case or arresting the political party persons.

The institutions were independently working in the country, the minister claimed. Admitting the facts, he said that mafia was everywhere but present government was trying to wipe out the corruption and corrupt elements from the society, he added.

About reshuffling or change in Sindh government, he said it was pre-mature to say anything. The time would come and everybody would know about the changes, he added.

In reply to another question about mishandling the project of BRT in Peshawar, the federal minister said that accountability bureau was in place and it should move forward for probing the matter.

