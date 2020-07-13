(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday proposed the young leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to avoid blame game and do something concrete for the development and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not responsible of mishandling the affairs in the Sindh province.

The minister reminded that the PPP was at the helm of affairs in Sindh for the three decades but they could not improve the governance system there.

Commenting on Uzair Baloch who was under custody for allegedly killing a number of people on the behest of ruling elite of PPP, he said the incumbent government wanted a fair trial of Uzair Baloch.

About the performance of PPP and PML-N, he said the masses had rejected both the parties in the last general elections due to their pathetic code of conduct.

Replying to a question on the government's performance so far, he said the people would vote to the PTI in the next general elections on the basis of reformations, it was bringing in the national institutions and development works.