PTI not serious in resolving public issues: Talal ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Talal Chaudhry Friday criticized that PTI leadership was not serious for solving the issues of public and urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come in the parliament to discuss issues including electoral reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that we will welcome PTI in the parliament, adding, Imran Khan as a opposition should play mature and constructive role for strengthening democracy in the country.

Talal said that despite running several anti-government movements PTI leadership has failed, adding, government was not going anywhere with PTI' so-called movements and elections would be held on right time.

He further asked nation to support the policies of coalition government as they are committed to bring progress and prosperity in the country.