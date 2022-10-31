UrduPoint.com

PTI Not Spending Public Money On Its Long March, Claims Senator Buppi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PTI not spending public money on its long march, claims Senator Buppi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :PTI's president of South Punjab Senator Aon Abbas Buppi said they weren't using even a penny from the public exchequer to proceed for the long march in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Senator stressed people from 11 districts of three divisions of the southern belt of Punjab were taking part in the long march.

"Our planning to participate in the march is complete. The first caravan will be set off from Rahim Yar Khan followed by the next from Rajanpur to reach Islamabad. The third one would move from Bahawalnagar, fourth from Layyah, Fifth from DG Khan and the last one will depart from Bahawalpur to the Federal capital," he informed.

He said more than 350 buses were kept ready to take participants of the long march to Islamabad.

All caravans were bound to reach Zero Point until Friday.

However, he said the dates of departure could be altered on the direction of Imran Khan, said Buppi.

He expressed sympathy with journalists for sacrificing their lives "for the just cause of democracy".

Replying to a query, he said they didn't have an estimated cost for participation in the event.

He said holding demonstration for free and fair elections was their constitutional right.

He also claimed that they had completed arrangements to stay in Islamabad for three days. "We are bringing quilts, blankets, and dry food along for our stay in the capital."

