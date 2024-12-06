PTI Not To Avail Relief For Creating Unrest, Violence: Afzal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 11:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that relief will not be given to the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for creating violence and law and order situation near D-Chowk.
PTI had a track record of spreading chaos through public meetings, he said while talking to a private television channel.
"No relief could be provided to law breakers of this country, " he said.
In reply to a question about accountability, he said the PTI leaders hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had utilized
the official resources to attack on the central part of the capital. He further stated that accountability would be made against those using the official resources against the Center.
