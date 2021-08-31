Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would not compromise on the sovereignty of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would not compromise on the sovereignty of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that Pakistan could be partners in peace but not in conflict and had strongly opposed the past policies for hiding facts.

He said PTI would make policies which would be in favour of the country adding that the current government was also working especially on empowerment of women and domestic violence.

He lamented the non-serious attitude of opposition towards reforms in different sectors and destroyed institutions ruthlessly in the past.