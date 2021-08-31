UrduPoint.com

PTI Not To Compromise Country's Sovereignty: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:23 PM

PTI not to compromise country's sovereignty: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would not compromise on the sovereignty of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would not compromise on the sovereignty of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that Pakistan could be partners in peace but not in conflict and had strongly opposed the past policies for hiding facts.

He said PTI would make policies which would be in favour of the country adding that the current government was also working especially on empowerment of women and domestic violence.

He lamented the non-serious attitude of opposition towards reforms in different sectors and destroyed institutions ruthlessly in the past.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Women Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

54 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal should pass journalists protection bill in ..

Bilawal should pass journalists protection bill instead of politicizing PMDA: Fa ..

14 seconds ago
 DRAP directs to promote generic medicines' prescri ..

DRAP directs to promote generic medicines' prescriptions

16 seconds ago
 Westridge police recover stolen car in six hours

Westridge police recover stolen car in six hours

17 seconds ago
 MNSUA introduces purification of water through con ..

MNSUA introduces purification of water through constructed wetland technology

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.