PTI not to get relief on May 9 turmoil: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), will not get any

relief on May 9 turmoil.

The members of PTI had found involved in attacking security institutions and installations on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The trial would be held against those who found guilty of crime on May 9 violence, he said.

In reply to a question about dialogue, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership had offered talks to PTI members on many occasions but they refused to sit with the government. The political parties had been doing dialogue in the past for settling down the political dispute, he said.

We are ready to hold talks with those PTI leaders who have no evidence or record of involvement in attacks on security institutions, he said.